BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-07

China blue-chip stocks hit 5-year lows

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

SHANGHAI: China’s blue-chip stocks slumped to an almost five-year trough on Wednesday while the yuan currency extended losses, as markets grappled with Moody’s cut to China’s credit outlook at a time of growing worries about the economy’s stuttering recovery.

The ratings agency issued a downgrade warning on China’s sovereign credit rating on Tuesday, saying costs to bail out local governments and state firms and control its property crisis would weigh on the world’s second-largest economy.

Moody’s followed up its China move with changes to its outlooks on 18 Chinese corporates to negative on Wednesday.

China stocks opened down with the CSI300 Index touching its lowest level since Feb. 2019, before recouping earlier losses. It closed up 0.2%, with the Shanghai Composite Index down by 0.1%.

Chinese markets have had a torrid time this year as a shaky economic recovery and a deepening property crisis have added to geopolitical challenges, including protracted Sino-US tensions over tech and trade.

The CSI300 Index has tumbled about 12% so far this year and is set to record one of the worst performer in the region.

The Hang Seng Index, meanwhile, rebounded and closed up 0.8%, with tech shares leading gains.

“The CSI300 index was hit the hardest in terms of valuation, as the index gets more allocations from foreign investors. Adding the impact of Moody’s cut, the index may find a bottom and rebound soon,” said Pang Xichun, research director at Nanjing RiskHunt Investment Management Co.

Foreign capital recorded a net inflow via the northbound trading link on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions of outflows.

“Moody’s decision to downgrade its outlook on China’s debt is the latest link in a long string of recent disappointments for investors in Chinese equities,” said Yasser El-Shimy, investment analyst at The Motley Fool.

Yuan China stocks CSI300 Index Chinese markets China's blue chip stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China blue-chip stocks hit 5-year lows

Three projects: ADB approves $659m in financing

New FAB ED: govt initiates appointment process

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Digitising budget process: Shamshad chairs IMF mission meeting

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

‘Delayed’ CASA-1000 project: World Bank reluctant to arrange funds

CPEC 10th anniversary: there exists strong commitment to accelerate pace of ongoing projects

Customs values of various goods changed

Read more stories