BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IT, energy stocks lift Indian shares to new all-time highs

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:40pm

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes advanced to fresh record highs for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, led by energy stocks on moderating oil prices and information technology (IT) shares on growing bets of an interest rate cut in the U.S.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.40% to 20,937.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.52% higher at 69,653.73, a record close for both the blue-chip indexes.

Both the indexes settled in the overbought zone, with the Nifty’s relative strength index hitting its highest since Sept. 16, 2021.

The energy index climbed 1.55% to a new record, aided by a drop in crude oil prices to a five-month low amid doubts over OPEC+ supply cuts and China’s demand recovery.

IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., gained 1.67% on the day, tracking a rise in Asian technology peers, after softer-than-expected labour market data raised rate cut expectations in the United States.

Financials, energy stocks power record rally in India’s Nifty, Sensex

“The recent drop in crude oil prices alleviates concerns about inflation resurgence,” said Jaykrishna Gandhi, head of business development - institutional equities, at Emkay Global Financial Services.

“Anticipation of a U.S. interest rate cut early next year can further fuel foreign inflows, reinforcing market momentum,” Gandhi added.

High-weightage financials fell 0.14% after rising in the last eight sessions.

Mid-caps rose 0.25%, while small-caps added 0.38%.

“There is gradual realisation that valuations are quite rich in small- and mid-caps, which could add to inflows into large-caps,” Dipan Mehta, director at Elixir Equities.

Reliance Industries, the second-heaviest stock in the Nifty 50 index, gained about 1% after Jefferies reiterated “buy” on the stock.

Auto stocks including Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Hero MotoCorp lost between 1% and 2.2%, after CLSA downgraded the two-wheeler stocks after a recent rally.

