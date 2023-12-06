BISP cash disbursement reaches out to 9.3m households: official

ISLAMABAD: The cash disbursement that aims to provide financial assistance to the deserving segments of the society under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) currently reaches out to 9.3 million households across the country and is being expanded further, Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmed has said.

The BISP’s cash distribution system has transcended and transformed from money orders to an effectively digitized and transparent branchless banking network, he said on Tuesday.

The Secretary shared these views in a meeting with the delegates of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) at BISP headquarters.

The visiting team discussed with the secretary BISP the digital transformation in social safety sector.

Ahmed briefed the delegates on the digital transformation taking place at BISP.

He highlighted the mode of cash disbursement and National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) data comprising over 35 million households.

The two sides agreed to benefit from each other’s experiences, and further expansion of digitization for transparent and improved service delivery.

The delegates including Nasruminallah Senior Programme Officer along with Dr Jordanka Tomkova Senior Consultant, Khayyam Sohail Abbasi and Muhammad Saeed from ADB, whereas Dr Vaqar Ahmed Joint Executive Director, Ahad Nazir, Abdullah Khalid and Zainab Babar from SDPI, were present in the meeting.

