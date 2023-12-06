6th round of Pak, Mexico BPC held

ISLAMABAD: The 6th round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Mexico was held, here Tuesday, in which, deliberations took place on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional and multilateral issues.

Ambassador Mariam Aftab, additional foreign secretary (Americas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Pakistan delegation while the Mexican delegation was headed by Ambassador Jose Tripp Villanueva, director general for Africa, Central Asia and Middle East, at the Mexican Foreign Ministry, said a statement of the Foreign Office.

During the consultations, it added that the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional and multilateral issues were reviewed.

The additional foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening and broadening its ties with Mexico, particularly, in the areas of trade, agriculture, investment, science and technology, and people-to-people contacts.

She underscored that Pakistan was firmly focusing on the imperatives of geo-economics and pursuing policies that would promote peace, growth, development, and regional connectivity.

“The two sides expressed satisfaction at the cooperation between their delegations at various international organizations and forums especially in the United Nations, and on the question of Security Council Reform,” according to the statement.

It stated that Pakistan and Mexico continue to support each other’s candidatures at the UN and other international bodies.

Views were also exchanged on closer collaboration on consular matters, it added.

The Pakistan side underscored the importance of deeper diplomatic engagement including through the reopening of Mexico’s resident Mission in Islamabad.

Regional and global matters including Afghanistan, Palestine, and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were discussed during the consultations, the statement added.

During his visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Villanueva also called on the foreign secretary.

“The two dignitaries expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to further cement Pakistan-Mexico relations in diverse fields,” it added.

