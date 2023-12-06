BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
Badin Bus Stop: Commissioner orders survey of land, encroachments

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

HYDERABAD: To ensure implementation on the directives of CM Sindh during his visit to Hyderabad regarding encroachments and construction of bus terminal on Badin Bus Stop, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah at his main office Tuesday.

Commissioner Hyderabad directed the director Settlement Survey to conduct survey of land and encroachments on the Badin Bus Stop with the help of Revenue Department, HMC, Police Secretary Regional Transport Authority the land and chalk out a plan for the construction of Bus terminal on the Badin Bus Stop.

DIG Hyderabad division, SSP Hyderabad, DC Hyderabad, Secretary RTA and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Commissioner Hyderabad said “We first survey the land first the assigned land of 10.6 acres of Badin stop”. For that Commissioner Hyderabad issued the directions to Director Settlement Mohammad Bux Dharejo to commence the survey of the land. He further said that after completion of survey it will be decided that how much land had been under Encroachment and how much is vacant.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi and Assistant Commissioner Latif Abad Sarfraz Siddique briefed the chair that total land of bus stop is 10.6 acres, among these acres one and half is under encroachment and one and half acre is under playground while rest of the land is lying vacant. They further said that a very small construction of petrol pump and Daewoo bus stop is under sub judicious while other area is used as bus stop. They further said that HMC is the custodian of land so it should submit formal request for the commencement of survey and removal of the encroachment.

Assistant Commissioner said that survey number which is occupied by claimant is not that one which has been occupied. Faraz Siddique said that Playground is used for play, while most of the land is vacant, terminal could be constructed.

CM Sindh encroachments land Badin Bus Stop

