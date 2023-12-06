BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
29 illegal Chingchi body factories sealed; 8 held

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

LAHORE: In a crackdown against the illegal production of unsafe Chingchi rickshaws in the provincial capital, the Lahore district administration sealed 29 illegal Chingchi body factories while eight individuals were apprehended.

According to the details shared by the administration on Tuesday, a crackdown has been started in Lahore against the illegal production of unsafe Chingchi rickshaws which is hazardous to human lives. On the instruction of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Punjab Chief Secretary, the crackdown was launched throughout the city.

Following the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Regional Transport Secretary Rana Mohsin conducted operations with his team. In various areas of Lahore, 29 illegal Chingchi body factories were sealed while legal actions were taken against eight individuals involved in illegal activities, and they were apprehended on the spot.

Commenting on the crackdown, the DC stated that manufacturing Chingchi bodies without a license and approval is illegal while riding a motorcycle as a rickshaw or converting it into a loader rickshaw is also not permitted.

She clarified that only licensed companies with quality standards were authorised to manufacture loader rickshaws; strict legal actions will be taken against illegal Chingchi body makers. “Citizens are urged to report information about illegal Chingchi factories and workshops in their surroundings,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) has intensified its crackdown against the land mafia throughout the city. Following the directives of Administrator MCL Rafia Haider, an operation was carried out at the General Bus Stand. Director of State Management Syed Kamran and relevant officials were part of the operation conducted under the supervision of Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed.

During the operation in the vicinity of General Bus Stand, over eight kanal of commercial government land were retrieved. The confiscated land is valued at more than Rs50 million. The land mafia had initiated construction on government land on Sunday. A case against the land mafia has also been registered at Ravi Road Police Station.

Commenting on the operation, MCL Administrator Rafia Haider stated that no tolerance will be shown for illegal occupation of government land and illegal activities on government lands; relevant authorities have been directed to take strict action against the land mafia.

