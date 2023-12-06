PFA shuts 210 food points

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down 210 food points and imposed hefty fines on 6,300 eateries during the inspection drive in November across Punjab.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar talking to media on Tuesday said that the teams thoroughly inspected the food safety and quality parameters of more than 52,500 food businesses including marts, tuck shops, restaurants, marriage halls, tea points, water filtration plants, beverages units and other production units.

