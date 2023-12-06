BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-06

PFA shuts 210 food points

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down 210 food points and imposed hefty fines on 6,300 eateries during the inspection drive in November across Punjab.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar talking to media on Tuesday said that the teams thoroughly inspected the food safety and quality parameters of more than 52,500 food businesses including marts, tuck shops, restaurants, marriage halls, tea points, water filtration plants, beverages units and other production units.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Food Authority PFA substandard food points

Comments

1000 characters

PFA shuts 210 food points

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Commercial operation date: Nepra likely to grant Zorlu 4-month extension

Minister reviews power sector progress

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Jul-Oct govt debt stocks increased by Rs1.641trn

GDs inspections, PCAs: Material violations fall to 7pc from 8pc in 2022-23: World Bank

FD releases Rs17.4bn to ECP

Read more stories