BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-06

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan: Fazl demands ‘favourable’ environment for polls

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that after the election alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), committees have been formed, JUI will cooperate with PML-N in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the PML-N will cooperate with JUI in Punjab.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Maulana said that at present, two provinces are in the grip of unrest, therefore, a favourable environment should be created in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for the election campaign. He said that his party was always ready to go to the polls.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s intra-party election revealed that it is not a political party, those who changed loyalties were indulged in PTI by twisting their arms.

He said that JUI has successfully launched a political movement against the PTI government in collaboration with PML-N. He said that the leadership of his party wants to maintain the relationship with PML-N and therefore, his party will go for seat-adjustment with them.

While talking about the fragile security situation in KPK, the JUI chief said that there were no police in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, Tank and LakkiMarwat like districts, so, under such a situation there is a serious question mark on the holding of elections under such unrest.

Maulana said that today, there was a meeting of the Federation of Madrasas where various issues were discussed. He said obstacles in the system of madrasas should be removed, there should be a law for the registration of madrasas, adding there will be a big gathering in the Convention Centre on Wednesday (today).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Khyber pakhtunkhwa Maulana Fazlur Rehman PMLN JUI election campaign

Comments

1000 characters

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan: Fazl demands ‘favourable’ environment for polls

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Commercial operation date: Nepra likely to grant Zorlu 4-month extension

Minister reviews power sector progress

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Jul-Oct govt debt stocks increased by Rs1.641trn

GDs inspections, PCAs: Material violations fall to 7pc from 8pc in 2022-23: World Bank

FD releases Rs17.4bn to ECP

Read more stories