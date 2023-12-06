Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan: Fazl demands ‘favourable’ environment for polls

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that after the election alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), committees have been formed, JUI will cooperate with PML-N in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the PML-N will cooperate with JUI in Punjab.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, Maulana said that at present, two provinces are in the grip of unrest, therefore, a favourable environment should be created in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for the election campaign. He said that his party was always ready to go to the polls.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s intra-party election revealed that it is not a political party, those who changed loyalties were indulged in PTI by twisting their arms.

He said that JUI has successfully launched a political movement against the PTI government in collaboration with PML-N. He said that the leadership of his party wants to maintain the relationship with PML-N and therefore, his party will go for seat-adjustment with them.

While talking about the fragile security situation in KPK, the JUI chief said that there were no police in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, Tank and LakkiMarwat like districts, so, under such a situation there is a serious question mark on the holding of elections under such unrest.

Maulana said that today, there was a meeting of the Federation of Madrasas where various issues were discussed. He said obstacles in the system of madrasas should be removed, there should be a law for the registration of madrasas, adding there will be a big gathering in the Convention Centre on Wednesday (today).

