Quetta hosts UN Women’s ‘#Koi Jawaz Nahi’ campaign

QUETTA: Quetta welcomed the arrival of UN Women’s impactful campaign titled #Koi Jawaz Nahi, marking the 16-day campaign against gender-based violence.

This initiative is supported by the Government of Japan and aims to spotlight the persistent challenge of gender-based violence, fostering collective action for prevention and elimination.

Shazia Riaz, Director Women Development Department Balochistan, during her welcome speech said, “The #Koi Jawaz Nahi campaign is a call to action, fostering awareness and unity. Our vision is a Quetta where every individual feels valued and secure.”

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an international civil society-led annual campaign. It commences on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on 10 December, Human Rights Day, indicating that violence against women is the most pervasive breach of human rights worldwide.

Sharmeela Rassool, Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, stated, “Throughout this 16-day campaign and beyond, let’s underscore the critical pillars: strategic investment to eradicate violence against women, fostering an enabling environment for women and girls, and championing fearless leadership to implement these pivotal elements. Its time to act now.”

The #Koi Jawaz Nahi campaign was launched at Mohenjo-Daro and is set to traverse Quetta and Peshawar before culminating in Islamabad. The primary concept behind this initiative involves illuminating historical structures in these cities with the colour orange, symbolizing a brighter future free of violence against women and girls.

It is accompanied by a street theatre performance highlighting the importance of economic stability of women and empowering them to make their own decisions. Along with this, an exhibition was heldhighlighting the contributions of home-based workers in Quetta, who turned their lives around through UN Women’s economic empowerment initiative.

Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, former Senator and ex-Member of National Commission on Human Development, emphasized, “Embarking on the UN Women’s #Koi Jawaz Nahi 16 Days Campaign in Balochistan, supported by the Government of Japan, we stand united in our commitment to a future free of violence and discrimination. Together, let’s build a Balochistan where every individual thrives with dignity and equality.”

Concurrently, the campaign actively promotes and advocates for this year’s theme, “Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls,” aiming to reach the masses.

