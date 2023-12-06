BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
EU approves ban on destruction of unsold clothing

AFP Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament and EU member states announced on Tuesday new rules to crack down on fast fashion and reduce waste, including a ban on destroying unsold clothes.

The new rules, first proposed by the European Commission last year, impose tougher rules on products to ensure they last longer and are easier to repair and recycle.

The law bans the destruction of unsold textiles and footwear, and will apply two years after the law enters into force. Medium-size companies will have a six-year exemption, while smaller companies are wholly exempt from the ban.

The commission, the EU’s executive arm, will also have the power to extend the ban to other unsold products beyond clothing and footwear. “It is time to end the model of ‘take, make, dispose’ that is so harmful to our planet, our health and our economy,” said MEP Alessandra Moretti who spearheaded the legislation through parliament.

“New products will be designed in a way that benefits all, respects our planet and protects the environment,” she added.

The law will also set specific requirements for key consumer goods in order to boost the durability of the products. Priority will be given to “highly impactful products” including clothing, furniture, mattresses as well as electronic goods.

Goods must also be sold with a “digital product passport”, which could be a QR code, that will help consumers make inform-ed choices about their purchases.

