Zhu Bing, President Sinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd

Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

TEXT: In 2023, we're celebrating the 10th anniversary of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, marking a decade of successful cooperation between businesses and stronger connections among people. The year also sees the successful commissioning of Fauji Cement's new 6500tpd greenfield cement plant at D.G. Khan constructed by SINOMA HCRDI. It is the second green, intelligent, and state-of-the-art cement project completed by HCRDI for FCCL.

I take great pleasure in looking back on the journey we've shared, overcoming challenges and turning seemingly impossible tasks into concrete successes. These accomplishments showcase the outstanding results that come from our collective dedication and teamwork.

Our heartfelt thanks go to Fauji Foundation (FF) and FCCL for their unwavering belief, trust, and substantial support throughout both projects. We also extend sincere appreciation to all our associates and partners who played integral roles in this remarkable journey.

SINOMA aims to promote green and intelligent development and contribute to a better world. Over the years, we've consistently met our clients' needs, and we are honored to have become FF's trusted supplier. As we look to 2024, we are committed to building on our current successes and intensifying our efforts to deliver even better services to FF. Let's continue to create a legacy of excellence and innovation together.

