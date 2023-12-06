WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 5, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-Dec-23 1-Dec-23 30-Nov-23 29-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105128 0.10505 0.105174 0.105014 Euro 0.815518 0.816283 0.819855 0.821912 Japanese yen 0.005127 0.005079 0.0051029 0.0050947 U.K. pound 0.951563 0.94929 0.948072 0.949333 U.S. dollar 0.750385 0.750605 0.750027 0.748213 Algerian dinar 0.005572 0.00558 0.0055863 0.0055776 Australian dollar 0.499456 0.496225 0.498618 0.497562 Botswana pula 0.055529 0.05532 0.055502 0.0555174 Brazilian real 0.152875 0.152609 0.151984 0.152924 Brunei dollar 0.56196 0.561032 0.563252 0.562397 Canadian dollar 0.554158 0.555716 0.552221 0.550561 Chilean peso 0.00087 0.000863 0.0008642 0.0008605 Czech koruna 0.033437 0.033526 0.0337652 0.0338727 Danish krone 0.109371 0.109505 0.109976 0.110227 Indian rupee 0.009004 0.009004 0.0089985 0.0089801 Israeli New Shekel 0.202369 0.20075 0.201946 0.203595 Korean won 0.000576 0.000582 0.0005819 0.0005782 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43711 2.43753 2.43163 Malaysian ringgit 0.160992 0.160471 0.161192 0.160993 Mauritian rupee 0.016825 0.016874 0.0169225 0.0169461 Mexican peso 0.043111 0.043604 0.043172 0.0435337 New Zealand dollar 0.466252 0.463499 0.462767 0.462096 Norwegian krone 0.069834 0.06978 0.0699535 0.0702699 Omani rial 1.95159 1.95066 1.94594 Peruvian sol 0.201289 0.200918 0.200647 Philippine peso 0.013525 0.013536 0.013556 0.0134913 Polish zloty 0.188302 0.188074 0.188402 0.189527 Qatari riyal 0.20615 0.206051 0.205553 Russian ruble 0.008276 0.008362 0.0084671 0.0084179 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200103 0.200007 0.199523 Singapore dollar 0.56196 0.561032 0.563252 0.562397 South African rand 0.04013 0.039896 0.0400382 0.040375 Swedish krona 0.072036 0.071783 0.0717235 0.0723163 Swiss franc 0.86004 0.858227 0.856684 0.853735 Thai baht 0.0215 0.021284 0.0214557 0.0215536 Trinidadian dollar 0.111545 0.111473 0.111517 0.110983 U.A.E. dirham 0.204325 0.204228 0.203734 Uruguayan peso 0.019189 0.019259 0.019173 0.0191403 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

