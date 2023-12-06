WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Dec 5, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 4-Dec-23 1-Dec-23 30-Nov-23 29-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105128 0.10505 0.105174 0.105014
Euro 0.815518 0.816283 0.819855 0.821912
Japanese yen 0.005127 0.005079 0.0051029 0.0050947
U.K. pound 0.951563 0.94929 0.948072 0.949333
U.S. dollar 0.750385 0.750605 0.750027 0.748213
Algerian dinar 0.005572 0.00558 0.0055863 0.0055776
Australian dollar 0.499456 0.496225 0.498618 0.497562
Botswana pula 0.055529 0.05532 0.055502 0.0555174
Brazilian real 0.152875 0.152609 0.151984 0.152924
Brunei dollar 0.56196 0.561032 0.563252 0.562397
Canadian dollar 0.554158 0.555716 0.552221 0.550561
Chilean peso 0.00087 0.000863 0.0008642 0.0008605
Czech koruna 0.033437 0.033526 0.0337652 0.0338727
Danish krone 0.109371 0.109505 0.109976 0.110227
Indian rupee 0.009004 0.009004 0.0089985 0.0089801
Israeli New Shekel 0.202369 0.20075 0.201946 0.203595
Korean won 0.000576 0.000582 0.0005819 0.0005782
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43711 2.43753 2.43163
Malaysian ringgit 0.160992 0.160471 0.161192 0.160993
Mauritian rupee 0.016825 0.016874 0.0169225 0.0169461
Mexican peso 0.043111 0.043604 0.043172 0.0435337
New Zealand dollar 0.466252 0.463499 0.462767 0.462096
Norwegian krone 0.069834 0.06978 0.0699535 0.0702699
Omani rial 1.95159 1.95066 1.94594
Peruvian sol 0.201289 0.200918 0.200647
Philippine peso 0.013525 0.013536 0.013556 0.0134913
Polish zloty 0.188302 0.188074 0.188402 0.189527
Qatari riyal 0.20615 0.206051 0.205553
Russian ruble 0.008276 0.008362 0.0084671 0.0084179
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200103 0.200007 0.199523
Singapore dollar 0.56196 0.561032 0.563252 0.562397
South African rand 0.04013 0.039896 0.0400382 0.040375
Swedish krona 0.072036 0.071783 0.0717235 0.0723163
Swiss franc 0.86004 0.858227 0.856684 0.853735
Thai baht 0.0215 0.021284 0.0214557 0.0215536
Trinidadian dollar 0.111545 0.111473 0.111517 0.110983
U.A.E. dirham 0.204325 0.204228 0.203734
Uruguayan peso 0.019189 0.019259 0.019173 0.0191403
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
