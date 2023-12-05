BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets in red as focus turns to US jobs data

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 07:02pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as investors tempered expectations of a cut to interest rates in the United States as they awaited November jobs data from the world’s largest economy.

Investors will be looking at a bunch of U.S. employment data this week, starting with the U.S. jobs opening data due at 1530 GMT.

This will be followed by November ADP National Employment figures and the more comprehensive November nonfarm payrolls report later in the week.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and closely follow the Federal Reserve’s policy, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest consumer of crude oil.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4%, weighed down by a 0.5% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco and a 2% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank.

Most Gulf markets fall on weak oil; Saudi gains

Growth in non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia eased in November from the previous month as a decline in export demand and inflationary pressures militated.

Still, the outlook was positive as new orders hit a five-month high, a survey showed on Tuesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%.

The Abu Dhabi bourse continues to record some volatility and could decline if price corrections continue after a period of uncertainty, said Milad Azar, Market Analyst at XTB MENA.

“Oil markets could remain a source of concern for traders in particular as uncertainty around the impact of production cuts on prices remains,” Azar added.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.2%, hit by a 2.2% fall in toll operator Salik Co and a 1.2% decrease in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp.

The Qatari benchmark was down 0.2%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.5% lower.

Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracted for a 36th straight month in November, and business confidence dropped to its lowest in at least 11 years as record inflation took its toll, a survey showed on Tuesday.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    down 0.4% to 11,144
 ABU DHABI       fell 0.2% to 9,520
 DUBAI           eased 0.2% to 3,978
 QATAR           declined 0.2% to 9,945
 EGYPT           down 0.5% to 25,128
 BAHRAIN         dropped 0.4% to 1,942
 OMAN            lost 1.5% to 4,600
 KUWAIT          was up 0.1% to 7,266
=======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets in red as focus turns to US jobs data

Inter-bank: rupee records 6th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Cotton arrival up 5.2% in last two weeks of Nov: PCGA

KSE-100 settles shy of 63,000 after 463-point gain

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the hour': WHO

India to be world’s third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global Ratings

CodeNinja secures $1.6mn investment led by sAi Venture Capital

Pakistan women’s team secures historic T20I series win over New Zealand

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Read more stories