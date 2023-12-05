BAFL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.82%)
BIPL 20.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.65%)
DFML 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.19%)
DGKC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.86%)
FABL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.8%)
FCCL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
FFL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.82%)
GGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
HBL 112.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.12%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.32%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
OGDC 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PAEL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 114.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.25%)
PPL 99.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.92%)
PRL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.62%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 67.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
SSGC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
TELE 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
TRG 85.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 6,424 Increased By 47 (0.74%)
BR30 22,688 Increased By 311.6 (1.39%)
KSE100 62,841 Increased By 348.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 20,952 Increased By 122.7 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says visa-free travel policy has boosted tourism

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 01:57pm

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday its visa-free travel policy has produced a clear effect, making things easier for travellers.

“Going forward, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to adjust visa policies to create more favourable conditions and further facilitate cross-border travel,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing when asked for an update on tourism after China announced the policy, which covers several European countries and Malaysia.

The policy came into effect Dec. 1 and the ministry, citing immigration data, said about 7,000 of nearly 18,000 travellers from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia - the countries covered by the visa waiver - entered China in the first three days of the month.

Thailand to offer Indian, Taiwanese tourists visa-free entry

Daily average tourist numbers from those countries have risen by 39% on the first three days of December compared to on the last day of November, Wang said.

Germany’s ambassador to China had expressed hope that China would extend the measures to all European Union members.

European Union Wang Wenbin visa free travel policy

Comments

1000 characters

China says visa-free travel policy has boosted tourism

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

US, UN urge civilian protections, but Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Moody’s cuts China’s credit outlook to negative

Oil prices little changed amid OPEC+ cut doubts, Mideast tension

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

PTI’s intra-party polls challenged in ECP

PM urges youth to avail CPEC opportunity

Read more stories