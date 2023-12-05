BAFL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
BIPL 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.96%)
DFML 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.61%)
DGKC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
FABL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.84%)
FCCL 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
GGL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 123.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 114.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.17%)
PAEL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
PIOC 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PPL 98.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.45%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.72%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TELE 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.3%)
UNITY 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,408 Increased By 30.5 (0.48%)
BR30 22,463 Increased By 87.2 (0.39%)
KSE100 62,549 Increased By 56.4 (0.09%)
KSE30 20,845 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thai bus accident kills 14, more than 20 injured

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 12:36pm

BANGKOK: A bus lost control and crashed into a tree in Thailand, killing 14 passengers and injuring more than 20, the state-owned Transport Company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in country’s western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan at half past midnight.

The bus’s front was split in half after the crash, according to state broadcaster ThaiPBS.

Thailand welcomes release of two more Thai hostages held by Hamas

Rescuers were seen pulling passengers out from the wreckage.

“All those injured are being treated at hospital,” the statement said, adding that an investigation on the causes of the accident was being carried out.

Thailand Thai bus accident

Comments

1000 characters

Thai bus accident kills 14, more than 20 injured

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

US, UN urge civilian protections, but Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Oil prices little changed amid OPEC+ cut doubts, Mid-East tension

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories