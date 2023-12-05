BAFL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
Dec 05, 2023
Pakistan

At least 3 children injured in Peshawar blast

BR Web Desk Published December 5, 2023 Updated December 5, 2023 10:56am

At least three children were injured on Tuesday in a blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road, Aaj News reported.

The incident took place near the Babu Garhi Chowk in the limits of the Machini Gate police station. Police and rescue teams rushed to the site while the wounded have been shifted to a hospital.

While speaking to the media, Warsak Road Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan said that four kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Last month, five people were killed in a bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan. At least 21 people were also wounded.

The bomb exploded close to the route of a police patrol in the city, police official Mohammad Adnan told Reuters.

