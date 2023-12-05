KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR21.996 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,223.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR11.923billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.584 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.621 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.496 billion), Silver (PKR 934.935 million), DJ (PKR 557.202 million), Platinum (PKR 469.894 million), Natural Gas (PKR 111.703 million), SP 500 (PKR 87.542 million), Palladium (PKR 86.976 million), Japan Equity (PKR 47.580 million), Copper (PKR 46.644 million) and Brent (PKR 27.111 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.815 million were traded.

