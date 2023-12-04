Wall St retreats as traders await economic data for policy cues

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday as investors turned wary ahead of a slew of economic data this week that is likely to test the narrative about a cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve early next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.12 points, or 0.43%, at the open, to 36,089.38.

Wall St subdued as traders watch for policy cues from Fed speakers

The S&P 500 opened lower by 30.26 points, or 0.66%, at 4,564.37, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 136.37 points, or 0.95%, to 14,168.66 at the opening bell.