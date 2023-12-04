BAFL 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.76%)
DFML 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.26%)
DGKC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.62%)
FABL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
FCCL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.51%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.12%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
HBL 112.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
HUBC 123.82 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.33%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.06%)
OGDC 116.65 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (5.39%)
PAEL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.11%)
PIBTL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
PIOC 113.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.65%)
PPL 100.25 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (5.54%)
PRL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.54%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (5.27%)
SSGC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.1%)
TELE 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
TRG 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.02%)
UNITY 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.33%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.25%)
BR100 6,405 Increased By 110 (1.75%)
BR30 22,482 Increased By 545 (2.48%)
KSE100 62,691 Increased By 1000.2 (1.62%)
KSE30 20,914 Increased By 359 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa rest Bavuma for India limited-overs series

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 01:49pm

South Africa have rested batter Temba Bavuma for their home white-ball series against India this month after a poor Cricket World Cup, but he will captain the team in the two-Test series which starts on Dec. 26.

Bavuma was, by his own admission, not 100% fit as South Africa bowed out of the World Cup semi-finals in a three-wicket loss to eventual champions Australia.

He opened the innings in the tournament but averaged only 18.12 across his eight games with a high score of 35.

Aiden Markram will captain both the Twenty20 and One Day International (ODI) sides against India, a dual role he may well take on into the future.

Nerveless Arshdeep sees India edge Australia to win T20 series 4-1

Quinton de Kock retired from ODIs at the end of the World Cup but is still available for T20s, though he will skip this series and instead play for the Melbourne Renegades in Australia’s domestic Big Bash competitions, which starts on Thursday.

Batters David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs have been included in the Test squad for the first time, along with fast bowler Nandre Burger, who appears in the selections across all three formats.

There are recalls for wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for the Test and ODI series, but premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been rested from the limited overs games in order for him to play domestic four-day cricket to be ready for the Test matches.

Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen will not play the ODIs for the same reason.

“We have a near full-strength (Test) squad to pick from and that in itself is a real boost for us,” Test coach Shukri Conrad said in a statement from Cricket South Africa.

“It is the start of a new ICC World Test Championship cycle and that itself is a huge incentive for everyone.”

India’s tour will start with three T20 matches in Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) and Johannesburg from Dec. 10-14. They will then switch format for three ODIs between Dec. 17-21, played in the latter two venues and Paarl.

The first Test will start on Dec. 26 in Pretoria, with the second on Jan. 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.

T20 squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams.

India South Africa Temba Bavuma

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa rest Bavuma for India limited-overs series

Successful IMF review, stable monetary policy driving PSX: Ministry of Finance

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains further against US dollar

Cipher case: Special court to indict Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi again

Matco Foods sets up corn sugar plant in Karachi

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil down as uncertainty over OPEC+ supply cuts, demand growth weigh

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Read more stories