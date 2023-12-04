BAFL 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
DFML 16.98 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.32%)
DGKC 78.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
FABL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
FCCL 19.47 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.23%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.45%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
HBL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUBC 124.97 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
OGDC 115.56 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (4.41%)
PAEL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PIOC 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.99%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.43%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.04%)
SSGC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.83%)
TELE 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
TRG 87.49 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.03%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.66%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 6,384 Increased By 89.1 (1.42%)
BR30 22,426 Increased By 489.2 (2.23%)
KSE100 62,507 Increased By 815.9 (1.32%)
KSE30 20,858 Increased By 303.5 (1.48%)
Iron ore rangebound as investors await clear direction

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 09:44am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures were wedged in a tight range on Monday, as investors exercised caution on mixed signals.

Resilient demand and worry on tight supply supported prices while expectation of reduced demand because of production restriction in top-consumer China capped gains.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) edged up 0.31% to 972 yuan ($136.25) a metric ton, as of 0215 GMT.

The benchmark January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was little moved at $131.5 a ton, as of 0221 GMT.

Iron ore set for first weekly loss in seven as China monitors prices

The daily discharging volumes from major ports climbed by 1.4% week-on-week to around 3.06 million tons as of Dec. 1, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

“The iron ore project pipeline has dried up as developers faced the prospect of weak demand from China. This is likely to keep the market tight for the foreseeable future,” analysts at ANZ Bank said in a note.

The expectation of falling demand in the short-term following the latest production restrictions in north China, coupled with squeezed steel margins and fears of enhanced intervention from authorities capped price gains.

A few cities in northern China, including the country’s top steel production hub Tangshan, started a level 2 emergency response amid forecast of heavy air pollution over the weekend.

“Rising raw materials have prevented steel margins from expanding, which dented mills interest in restocking,” analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

“Some mills have implemented annual maintenance on their blast furnaces,” they added.

Other steelmaking ingredients posted losses, with coking coal and coke on the DCE down 3.56% and 3.36%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were broadly lower. Rebar dipped 0.71%, hot-rolled coil fell 0.52%, stainless steel shed 0.51% while wire rod added 2.44%.

The market awaits a batch of import and export data due this Thursday for directions.

