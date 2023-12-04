BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
UAF inks MoU to professionalise urban horticulture

Press Release Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

FAISALABAD: PUM Netherlands senior experts, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Spurt International have entered an agreement to professionalise urban horticulture in Pakistan and to contribute to sustainable and greener cities with a secure food supply as well as income and employment opportunities for youth.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, and PUM representative Pakistan Saleem Ahmad, Dr Adnan Younis, Institute of Horticultural Sciences, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Rolf Schrauwen, PUM country coordinator, and Mohsin Shahzad Malik (Spurt International) inked the memorandum of understanding.

Under the programme, unlocking the potential of urban horticulture in Pakistan, the partners agreed upon urban horticulture production systems for multiple commercial indoor and outdoor will be developed, tested and marketed on a pilot scale

It was also agreed that training curriculum for university/higher education students and for practitioners of urban horticulture will be developed and tested. The rolled out information, marketing and technical support for urban horticulture will be delivered by young entrepreneurs and start-up companies.

Partners will work together to develop a collaborative arrangement, whereby the partners may participate in collaborative teaching, training, research and other agreed activities that further enhance urban horticulture in general and the specific programme:

Purpose of this partnership declaration is to provide a framework for strategic collaboration between the partners to further the development and professionalisation of urban horticulture in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the UAF was developed strong relations with the different organisations across the globe. He said that the partnership would help tap the potential of the horticultural sector and develop it on the modern lines in Pakistan.

Dr Adnan Younis from UAF, Marcel Stallen from PUM expert and Muhammad Mohsin Shahzad, CEO Spurt are the focal persons. Director External Linkage Dr M Saqib and Muslim Shahzad from Spurt, Director ORIC Dr Jafar Jaskani, Director Horticulture Dr Ahmad Sattar were also present.

