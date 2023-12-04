BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
JI demands a level playing field for all contestants

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has reiterated the call for providing equal opportunities to every political party in the election, stating that it is the constitutional duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

While addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Sunday, he also announced that JI Youth will initiate a 63-day-long campaign to bring about real change through votes starting from December 08.

In response to a question, he dismissed the possibility of entering into an electoral alliance with any political party, emphasizing that JI would instead forge an alliance with the people. He stressed the importance of transparent elections, cautioning against making them controversial even before the voting begins.

He outlined a plan to establish a basic unit of JI Youth, consisting of 10 members at each polling station, with the objective of preventing rigging in the polls. The campaign, he said, also aimed to significantly increase the number of voters by connecting at least 10 million more individuals. He noted that JI had already distributed 50 percent of national and provincial assembly tickets to youth.

Holding the PML-N, the PPP and the PTI equally responsible for the country’s problems, he argued that these parties had ruled for years without bringing any significant improvements to the public. Instead, he claimed, they maintained the status quo, misappropriated national resources, and prioritized personal gains over providing relief to the masses.

He contended that inflation and unemployment were the result of their policies, and the country’s massive debt burden was due to the ill-conceived policies of the previous governments led by these parties.

Haq appealed to the masses to vote for JI to break free from the corrupt system and its proponents, stating that the Election Day represents the final opportunity to change the fortunes of the country.

