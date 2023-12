LAHORE: Team Total Nutrition clinched the 61 Polo Cup 2023 title with a narrow 6-5 win over Remington/Newage in an exhilarating final showdown at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

The event witnessed the presence of COO MG Apparel & Raiment 61 Anees Khawaja and executive committee members.

