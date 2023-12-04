FESCO reduces ‘size’ of electricity bill

FAISALABAD: On the instructions of Chairman FESCO BOD Malik Tehseen Awan, FESCO administration has reduced the size of the electricity bill by taking the first step towards smart billing. By ending the traditional system of bill distribution, the company will save Millions of rupees annually.

After the approval of the Board of Directors, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started printing the electricity bill by reducing the current size of the electricity bill while taking a step towards smart billing.

Under the supervision of Director General IT FESCO Imadullah FESCO Computer Center has started distribution of small bills to consumers in all districts of the Region. Eco-friendly measures to reduce paper size will save Millions of rupees annually. Paper billing will be phased out and soon only online billing will be done.

In this regard, Chairman FESCO Malik Tehseen Awan said that FESCO has 52 Lac consumers, in such a large number, 21 Crore 40 Lac rupees are spent annually in the form of paper in the printing of bills. By reducing the size of the bill in the first phase, FESCO will save 10 Crore 70 Lac rupees annually.

He further said that today in the modern era, instead of paper bills, bills can be paid easily online. Therefore, the bill size has been reduced in the first phase, and during this, an awareness campaign will be conducted among consumers regarding online bill payment.

Soon, the process of printing bills will be abolished. And only online bills will be collected. With this eco-friendly plan of FESCO, all types of customers will be able to pay bills easily at home.

