KARACHI: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqar while congratulating the people of the province on Sindhi Culture Day, said that the history and culture of our province was centuries old.

In their separate messages on Sunday, they said that peace and harmony were the special qualities of the people of the province. They said that Sindh was the land of Sufis and Saints, who always taught brotherhood and love.