BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-04

Denmark calls in army to defend Jewish sites, citing terror threat

AFP Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 06:04am

COPENHAGEN: Denmark will deploy army units to protect Jewish and Israeli sites in Copenhagen in response to an increase in anti-Semitism amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, government officials said Sunday.

“The conflict in the Middle East has led to an absolutely unacceptable increase in anti-Semitism and insecurity for Jews in Denmark,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

“We’re in a situation where the terrorist threat hanging over Denmark is serious.”

The defence ministry said the Gaza conflict was taking a heavy toll on police resources, with several protests being held at a time when Coran burnings by anti-immigrant groups have stoked tensions.

“In this context... armed forces will support the surveillance of Jewish and Israeli sites in Copenhagen,” such as synagogues or the Israeli embassy, it said.

The deployment will begin December 6.

The country counts an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 Jews, according to the independent Utrikespolitiska research institute.

Contacted by AFP, the defence ministry declined to say if similar protective measures would be taken for Muslim sites in the country.

denmark Peter Hummelgaard

Comments

1000 characters

Denmark calls in army to defend Jewish sites, citing terror threat

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Expulsion of illegal Afghans: Three top US officials set to visit country

Getting NSC a must for transfer of KE shares

Israeli bombing of Gaza intensifies

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Houthis target two Israeli ships in Red Sea

Global regulators propose tougher scrutiny of voluntary carbon markets

Paris attack leaves German tourist dead and two hurt

National Assembly seats reduced by six

Aspen chooses NY over London for $4bn IPO: FT

Read more stories