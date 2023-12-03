BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Gas tariffs: govt urged to ease concerns of industry

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

KARACHI: President of United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail has said that the government should listen to the concerns of industrialists regarding the gas tariff and resolve them so that the one-day symbolic strike or other protests announced on Monday end peacefully.

Perhaps, the industries of Karachi are the guarantors of the stability of the country’s economy and country’s exports, he said, adding undoubtedly, the country’s economy is currently facing a severe crisis due to the increase in gas prices, but there are gas reserves in Pakistan that should be utilised.

Addressing the members of UBG Sindh Region, he said that instead of misleading the business community again in the upcoming elections, the opposition group, should prepare to suffer its defeat in FPCCI polls. Intimidation and threats will not change the results, nor will we allow the opponents to escape from the election and they will have to taste failure in the election anyway, he said.

UBG Sindh Chairman Khalid Tawab said that UBG and its ally BMP Progressive Alliance have stirred up the ranks of the opposition and the opposition candidates are beginning to see their defeat clearly.

He highlighted the successful elimination of several bogus commercial establishments by the Supreme Court and said that the credit for the elimination of bogus votes goes to Balochistan’s UBG leadership Engineer Daru Khan, Haji Jamaluddin and Asfriyar Mandokhail.

