Let’s boycott US, Israeli products

I would like to draw the attention of public towards the importance of boycotting US-made and Israeli-manufactured products in Pakistan. We are fully aware of the profound plight of Palestinians in Gaza, occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. We also know that more than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israel since October 7 2023. The situation underscores the need for taking steps aimed at responding to the growing belligerence and aggression of Israel against Palestinians, including women and children. Boycotting US and Israeli products could be one of such step.

Unfortunately, however, I’ve seen many people around me who are quite dismissive about this idea, arguing that “NOTHING WOULD HAPPEN BY OUR BOYCOTT”. Little do such people, however, know that boycotting is a form of popular tool for people to ensure that they are somehow heard. In my view, there’s a need for boycotting all the products/brands that are complicit in the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Amna Hasan

karachi

