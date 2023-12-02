BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Report submitted on stock of agri fertilizers

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

HYDERABAD: In pursuance of directions of Deputy Commissioner Matari Lal Dino Mangi, the Department of Agriculture Matari has submitted a latest report on the stock of agricultural fertilizers in the district on November 30.

The report submitted by Additional Director Agriculture Matari, says that there are 1695 bags of urea fertilizer in the district, whose control price ranges from Rs3110 to Rs3795, there is stock of 1420 bags of DAP whose control rate ranges from Rs12668 to Rs13165, while 2010 bags of Zabadast urea are available at the control price of Rs 4,907.

Deputy Commissioner Matari Lal Dino Mangi has directed the officers of Agriculture Department and Assistant Commissioners of Matiari, Hala and New Saeedabad to ensure the sale of fertilizer at control rate and take strict action against the violators and submit a daily report.

Agriculture fertilizers DAP agri Matari Lal Dino Mangi

