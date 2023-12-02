Climate change challenges: Germany reaffirms support to Pakistan

KARACHI: The German Consul General in Karachi, Dr Rudiger Lotz, affirmed Germany’s support for Pakistan in dealing with climate change challenges.

Speaking at a ceremony marking German Unity Day held at the German Consulate, Karachi, Dr Lotz highlighted the 75-year history of relations between Germany and Pakistan and the ongoing cooperation across education, business, and information technology sectors. He also emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral trade ties.

“Germany stands ready to work with Pakistan to confront the shared global crisis of climate change,” said Lotz. “As an international leader in environmental sustainability, Germany supports Pakistan’s climate resiliency and adaptation efforts.”

Provincial Minister of Industries Yunus Dagha recalled Germany’s consistent support for Pakistan in international forums such as Germany’s backing of GSP Plus trade status for Pakistan at the EU. Appreciating Dr. Lotz for wearing traditional Pakistani dress at the event, Minister Dagha said it demonstrated love for Pakistan.

The event was attended by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, leaders from the business community and diplomats from UAE, Turkey, China, Oman and others.

