BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat eases after rally, soybeans slip

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 07:46pm

PARIS/CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures fell on Friday in a technical setback following an export-fuelled rally, while soybeans also lost ground as the market assessed forecasts of rain next week in parched Brazilian crop belts.

Corn ticked down, like wheat, after being buoyed on Thursday by bigger-than-expected weekly US export figures.

March wheat, the most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), was down 1% at $5.92 a bushel by 1313 GMT.

It hit a two-week high at $5.99 on Thursday but faced chart resistance at the psychological $6 threshold, traders said.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of 2023/24 wheat in the week ended Nov. 23 at 22,800 metric tons, a six-week high. The USDA said China had bought a net 197,310 tons, also the most in six weeks.

Following recent contract lows in Chicago and weather disruption to Black Sea shipments, improved export prospects supported gains this week in a wheat market in which speculators have built a large short position.

But a plentiful supply of cheaper Russian grain and expanding traffic in a war-time shipping corridor from Ukraine remained a curb on wheat prices as southern hemisphere crops arrived on the market.

Chicago wheat lower

“As the reduced (Black Sea) exports will presumably be only temporary and should normalise again once the weather calms down … prices risk seeing a certain countermovement in the coming weeks,” Commerzbank said in a note.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said Argentina’s 2023/24 wheat harvest could be larger than currently expected, as late frost may have done less damage than forecast.

CBOT January soybeans fell 0.9% to $13.31-1/4 a bushel, and March corn slipped 0.6% to $4.80 a bushel.

Consultancy Patria Agronegocios said Brazil would produce 150.67 million tons in the 2023/24 cycle, below last season’s 154.10 million, due to drought in key producer states.

The projection is the first seen by Reuters that predicts a year-on-year decline in soy production in Brazil, the world’s biggest soybean exporter.

However, showers and easing heat could help crops next week in much of Brazil.

Export demand has also underpinned the soy and corn market this week.

Weekly US corn export sales exceeded expectations, while the USDA on Thursday also reported sales of 134,000 metric tons for delivery to China.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat eases after rally, soybeans slip

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 34% to $9.38bn in 5MFY24

KSE-100 conquers 61,000 after single-day gain of 1,160 points

COP28: UAE president announces $30bn fund to bridge climate finance gap

Israel resumes Gaza attacks as truce expires, heavy fighting reported

Inter-bank: rupee records 4th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

PCB includes Salman Butt in selection panel, decision draws criticism

ECP refutes Babar Awan’s statement about KP’s seats being reduced

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Supreme Court seeks govt reply on plea against expulsion of Afghans, says petitioner

Read more stories