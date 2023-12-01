BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Dec 01, 2023
Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 05:25pm
BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

  • The CSE All Share index settled up 1.2% at 10,720.26, gaining for a third straight session.

  • For the week, the index rose 1.84%, snapping two weeks of fall.

  • LOLC Finance PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.35% and 2.12%, respectively.

  • Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 38.7 million shares from 57.8 million shares in the previous session.

  • The equity market’s turnover fell to 962.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.94 million) from 1.91 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

  • Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 56 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 911.1 million rupees, the data showed.

