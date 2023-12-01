Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.2% at 10,720.26, gaining for a third straight session.

For the week, the index rose 1.84%, snapping two weeks of fall.

LOLC Finance PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.35% and 2.12%, respectively.