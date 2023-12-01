Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in financial and industrial stocks.
The CSE All Share index settled up 1.2% at 10,720.26, gaining for a third straight session.
For the week, the index rose 1.84%, snapping two weeks of fall.
LOLC Finance PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.35% and 2.12%, respectively.
Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 38.7 million shares from 57.8 million shares in the previous session.
The equity market’s turnover fell to 962.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.94 million) from 1.91 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.
Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 56 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 911.1 million rupees, the data showed.
