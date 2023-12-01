Punjab, upper Sindh: Fog, smog likely to engulf plains this month

KARACHI: Fog and smog are likely to engulf the country’s plains in December, the Met Office said on Thursday. In its climate outlook for December, the Met specified the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh for the looming fog and smog.

“Considering positive phases of climate indicators like El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which are expected to persist, the climatic outlook for Pakistan,” it said.

It said that there is an overall tendency for a slightly above normal rainfall in the country’s most parts this month.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northern Punjab may receive slightly above normal rainfall but Sindh, southern Punjab and most parts of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to see near normal rains.

The nationwide temperatures are expected to scale above normal. However, Gilgit-Baltistan, northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and western Balochistan may see a drop in mercury levels in December.

