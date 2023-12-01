Minister meets SOCAR team in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Energy held a meeting with the leadership of SOCAR Trading in Dubai with their international teams from London and Geneva joining virtually.

Building on the success of procurement of the LNG cargo arriving in December under the G-to-G framework agreement between Pakistan LNG and SOCAR, both sides agreed to further enhance cooperation to meet Pakistans energy requirements in a cost-effective manner.

The SOCAR delegation was led by CEO SOCAR Trading Mariam Almaszade.

