KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 30, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Shipping Corp 28-11-2023
OP-2 Kamome Disc Alpine Marine 29-11-2023
Victoria Mogas Services
B-6/B-7 Rdo Disc Load Ocean Network
Endeavour Container Express 30-11-2023
Pakistan
B-9/B-8 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shiping
Shu Container Line Pak 29-11-2023
Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11 Anna Disc Wheat North Star 22-11-2023
Elisabeth International
B-11/B-12 Beks Halil Disc Wheat Bulk Shipping 21-11-2023
Agency
B-13/B-14 Medi Load Bulk Shipping 27-11-2023
Astoria Clinkers Agency
B-14/B-15 Summar Disc Wheat Alpine Marine 23-11-2023
Lady Services
B-17/B-16 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023
Rapessed Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Khalili Load Rice Al Faizan 09-11-2023
International
Nmb-1 Al-Imran 2 Load Rice N.S. Shipping 02-07-2023
Line
Nmb-2 Al Ahmed Disc N.S 22-11-2023
General Shipping Line
Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Clipper
Copenhagen Disc Lentils Sea Trade 25-11-2023
Shipping
B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-24 Arman 10 Load Rice Trade Link 27-11-2023
International
B-25 Jeil Disc Eastwind Shippi 24-11-2023
Crystal Base Oil Company
B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load Oocl Pakistan 29-11-2023
Lapis Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29 Ever Utile Disc Load Green Pak 28-11-2023
Container Shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Mardan 30-11-2023 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ardmore 30-11-2023 D/14013 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Engineer (Pvt) Limited.
Trf 30-11-2023 D/18000 Eastwind Shipping
Kristansand Chemical Company Ltd
Pvt Flora 01-12-2023 D/2000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd
Wawasan 01-12-2023 D/2000 Alpine Marine
Topaz Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd
Xin Pu Dong 30-11-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Ts Singapore 01-12-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency Pvt Ltd
Sounion 01-12-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Trader Pakistan
X-Press 01-12-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Odyssey Shipping Agency
Da Chang 01-12-2023 D/3614 Cosco Shiping
General Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Wooyang 30-11-2023 D/55000 Wheat Ocean Services
Dany in Bulk (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Prime 30-11-2023 Container Ship -
Gsl Elizabeth 30-11-2023 Container Ship -
Crimson Jade 30-11-2023 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Carina Rice Ocean Nov. 28, 2023
Services
MW-2 African Rice/ Asia Marine Nov. 25, 2023
Dove Cement
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT GCL Coal Int. Services Nov. 29, 2023
Lazaro
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Bum Shin Palm oil Alpine Nov. 27, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Ardmore Gas oil G.A.C Nov. 29, 2023
Engineer
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Ince Wheat East Wind Nov. 27, 2023
Marmara
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al-Dayyan LNG GSA Nov. 29, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Ellen Containers MSC Pak Nov. 30, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
African Dove Rice/ Asia Marine Nov. 30, 2023
Cement
Ardmore Gas oil G.A.C -do-
Engineer
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hafnia Tagus Gas oil Alpine Nov. 30, 2023
Seaspan
Beacon Containers ONE -do-
BD Poineer-1 Rice East Wind -do-
Basrah Rice Ocean World Expected Berthing-
Majestic Noor Rice Ocean World -
Hai Phong Rice East Wind -
Protector Wheat Alpine -
Hafnia Tagus Gas oil Alpine -
Asia Marine Palm oil Alpine -
Double Eagle Cement Global -
Horizon LPG M. International -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Navios
Lapis Containers Nov, 30, 2023
Big Breezy Containers Dec, 01, 2023
=============================================================================
