Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 30, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Shipping Corp 28-11-2023 OP-2 Kamome Disc Alpine Marine 29-11-2023 Victoria Mogas Services B-6/B-7 Rdo Disc Load Ocean Network Endeavour Container Express 30-11-2023 Pakistan B-9/B-8 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shiping Shu Container Line Pak 29-11-2023 Pvt Ltd B-10/B-11 Anna Disc Wheat North Star 22-11-2023 Elisabeth International B-11/B-12 Beks Halil Disc Wheat Bulk Shipping 21-11-2023 Agency B-13/B-14 Medi Load Bulk Shipping 27-11-2023 Astoria Clinkers Agency B-14/B-15 Summar Disc Wheat Alpine Marine 23-11-2023 Lady Services B-17/B-16 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023 Rapessed Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Khalili Load Rice Al Faizan 09-11-2023 International Nmb-1 Al-Imran 2 Load Rice N.S. Shipping 02-07-2023 Line Nmb-2 Al Ahmed Disc N.S 22-11-2023 General Shipping Line Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Clipper Copenhagen Disc Lentils Sea Trade 25-11-2023 Shipping B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-24 Arman 10 Load Rice Trade Link 27-11-2023 International B-25 Jeil Disc Eastwind Shippi 24-11-2023 Crystal Base Oil Company B-26/B-27 Navios Disc Load Oocl Pakistan 29-11-2023 Lapis Container (Pvt) Ltd B-28/B-29 Ever Utile Disc Load Green Pak 28-11-2023 Container Shipping Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T.Mardan 30-11-2023 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Ardmore 30-11-2023 D/14013 Mogas Gac Pakistan Engineer (Pvt) Limited. Trf 30-11-2023 D/18000 Eastwind Shipping Kristansand Chemical Company Ltd Pvt Flora 01-12-2023 D/2000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd Wawasan 01-12-2023 D/2000 Alpine Marine Topaz Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd Xin Pu Dong 30-11-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd Ts Singapore 01-12-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency Pvt Ltd Sounion 01-12-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Trader Pakistan X-Press 01-12-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Odyssey Shipping Agency Da Chang 01-12-2023 D/3614 Cosco Shiping General Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd Wooyang 30-11-2023 D/55000 Wheat Ocean Services Dany in Bulk (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Safeen Prime 30-11-2023 Container Ship - Gsl Elizabeth 30-11-2023 Container Ship - Crimson Jade 30-11-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Carina Rice Ocean Nov. 28, 2023 Services MW-2 African Rice/ Asia Marine Nov. 25, 2023 Dove Cement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT GCL Coal Int. Services Nov. 29, 2023 Lazaro ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Bum Shin Palm oil Alpine Nov. 27, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Ardmore Gas oil G.A.C Nov. 29, 2023 Engineer ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Ince Wheat East Wind Nov. 27, 2023 Marmara ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Dayyan LNG GSA Nov. 29, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Ellen Containers MSC Pak Nov. 30, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= African Dove Rice/ Asia Marine Nov. 30, 2023 Cement Ardmore Gas oil G.A.C -do- Engineer ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Hafnia Tagus Gas oil Alpine Nov. 30, 2023 Seaspan Beacon Containers ONE -do- BD Poineer-1 Rice East Wind -do- Basrah Rice Ocean World Expected Berthing- Majestic Noor Rice Ocean World - Hai Phong Rice East Wind - Protector Wheat Alpine - Hafnia Tagus Gas oil Alpine - Asia Marine Palm oil Alpine - Double Eagle Cement Global - Horizon LPG M. International - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Navios Lapis Containers Nov, 30, 2023 Big Breezy Containers Dec, 01, 2023 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023