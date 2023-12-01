BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
Markets Print 2023-12-01

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 30, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil            Shipping Corp      28-11-2023
OP-2              Kamome         Disc           Alpine Marine      29-11-2023
                  Victoria       Mogas          Services
B-6/B-7           Rdo            Disc Load      Ocean Network
                  Endeavour      Container      Express            30-11-2023
                                                Pakistan
B-9/B-8           Xin Chang      Disc Load      Cosco Shiping
                  Shu            Container      Line Pak           29-11-2023
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11         Anna           Disc Wheat     North Star         22-11-2023
                  Elisabeth                     International
B-11/B-12         Beks Halil     Disc Wheat     Bulk Shipping      21-11-2023
                                                Agency
B-13/B-14         Medi           Load           Bulk Shipping      27-11-2023
                  Astoria        Clinkers       Agency
B-14/B-15         Summar         Disc Wheat     Alpine Marine      23-11-2023
                  Lady                          Services
B-17/B-16         Shardana       Disc           Ocean Services     07-10-2023
                                 Rapessed       Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Khalili        Load Rice      Al Faizan          09-11-2023
                                                International
Nmb-1             Al-Imran 2     Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      02-07-2023
                                                Line
Nmb-2             Al Ahmed       Disc           N.S                22-11-2023
                                 General        Shipping Line
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Clipper
                  Copenhagen     Disc Lentils   Sea Trade          25-11-2023
                                                Shipping
B-21              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-24              Arman 10       Load Rice      Trade Link         27-11-2023
                                                International
B-25              Jeil           Disc           Eastwind Shippi    24-11-2023
                  Crystal        Base Oil       Company
B-26/B-27         Navios         Disc Load      Oocl Pakistan      29-11-2023
                  Lapis          Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29         Ever Utile     Disc Load      Green Pak          28-11-2023
                                 Container      Shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Mardan        30-11-2023     Disc Crude Oil             Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ardmore           30-11-2023     D/14013 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
Engineer                                                       (Pvt) Limited.
Trf               30-11-2023     D/18000                    Eastwind Shipping
Kristansand                      Chemical                         Company Ltd
Pvt Flora         01-12-2023     D/2000                         Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                  Services (Pvt) Ltd
Wawasan           01-12-2023     D/2000                         Alpine Marine
Topaz                            Chemical                  Services (Pvt) Ltd
Xin Pu Dong       30-11-2023     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Ts Singapore      01-12-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                               Agency Pvt Ltd
Sounion           01-12-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Trader                                                               Pakistan
X-Press           01-12-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Odyssey                                                       Shipping Agency
Da Chang          01-12-2023     D/3614                         Cosco Shiping
                                 General Cargo               Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Wooyang           30-11-2023     D/55000 Wheat                 Ocean Services
Dany                             in Bulk                            (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Prime      30-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Gsl Elizabeth     30-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Crimson Jade      30-11-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Carina         Rice           Ocean           Nov. 28, 2023
                                                Services
MW-2              African        Rice/          Asia Marine     Nov. 25, 2023
                  Dove           Cement
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              GCL            Coal           Int. Services   Nov. 29, 2023
                  Lazaro
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Bum Shin       Palm oil       Alpine          Nov. 27, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Ardmore        Gas oil        G.A.C           Nov. 29, 2023
                  Engineer
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Ince           Wheat          East Wind       Nov. 27, 2023
                  Marmara
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Dayyan      LNG            GSA             Nov. 29, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Ellen         Containers     MSC Pak                        Nov. 30, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
African Dove      Rice/          Asia Marine                    Nov. 30, 2023
                  Cement
Ardmore           Gas oil        G.A.C                                   -do-
Engineer
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hafnia Tagus      Gas oil        Alpine                         Nov. 30, 2023
Seaspan
Beacon            Containers     ONE                                     -do-
BD Poineer-1      Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Basrah            Rice           Ocean World               Expected Berthing-
Majestic Noor     Rice           Ocean World                                -
Hai Phong         Rice           East Wind                                  -
Protector         Wheat          Alpine                                     -
Hafnia Tagus      Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Asia Marine       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Double Eagle      Cement         Global                                     -
Horizon           LPG            M. International                           -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Navios
Lapis             Containers                                    Nov, 30, 2023
Big Breezy        Containers                                    Dec, 01, 2023
=============================================================================

