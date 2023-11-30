BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Sri Lanka shares rise on hopes of clearing IMF bailout review

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday amid hopes that a debt deal with creditors could help the island nation clear an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout review.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.77% at 10,593.90.

Sri Lanka’s pact with creditor nations to restructure its debt prepares the way for the IMF to consider clearing the first review of a bailout next month, the global lender said on Thursday.

Separately, data released after market hours showed Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate accelerated to 3.4% in November from 1.5% in the previous month.

John Keells Holdings and LOLC Holdings were the top gainers on the CSE, rising 3.08% and 1.34%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares mark best day in three weeks after debt restructuring deal

Trading volume on the index rose to 57.8 million shares from 36.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.91 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.8 million) from 735.6 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 720.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.57 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lanka shares rise on hopes of clearing IMF bailout review

