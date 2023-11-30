BAFL 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.48 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.19%)
FABL 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.73%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.43%)
GGL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
HBL 111.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.38%)
HUBC 121.95 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.29%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 39.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.1%)
OGDC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
PAEL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PIOC 108.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.03%)
PPL 92.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PRL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 63.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
SSGC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.04%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,530 Increased By 70.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ ministers meet to discuss additional oil output cuts

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 01:30pm

LONDON: The OPEC+ alliance was set to hold a set of meetings on Thursday to discuss additional oil production cuts for next year to support the market, three delegates told Reuters.

The size of potential additional cuts have not been decided yet, but two delegates said they ranged from 1 million to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+ pump about 43 million bpd, more than 40% of global supply.

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting as Black Sea shutdowns support

About 5 million bpd of cuts, representing about 5% of global demand, are already in place.

Sources this week told Reuters that discussions had been proving difficult and a further delay to Thursday’s meeting was possible.

OPEC+ Saudi Arabia Russia

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC+ ministers meet to discuss additional oil output cuts

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Israel and Hamas agree to extend temporary truce

Oil inches up, all eyes on OPEC+ meeting outcome

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

Henry Kissinger, singular US diplomat, dead at 100

Kuwait deals to add to inward FDI flows

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

Read more stories