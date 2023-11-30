Sugar mills: FBR monitoring teams deputed

ISLAMABAD: The monitoring teams of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) field formations have been deputed on sugar mills across the country.

According to the FBR, the sugar is one of the notified products on which monitoring or tracking of production, sales, clearances, stocks or any other related activity is implemented.

Affixation of tax stamps is mandatory on each and every bag of sugar produced or supplied violation of which is a punishable offence under section 33(23) of the Act and liable to confiscation of products. Furthermore, the defaulter upon conviction can also face imprisonment up to 03 years.

Any effort at evasion of sales tax on sugar shall be dealt with iron hand and Mill owners will be prosecuted for the offence, FBR added.

