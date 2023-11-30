Hospitality management: BNU, HSHM launch joint Bachelor’s degree programme

LAHORE: Beaconhouse National University (BNU) and Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) have launched a first-of-its-kind joint bachelor degree in hospitality management.

In this connection, an agreement signing and programme launch ceremony was held here on Wednesday. On this occasion, BNU Vice Chancellor Dr Moeed W Yusuf and Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, inked the agreement in the presence of Hashoo Group Deputy Chairman and CEO Murtaza Hashwani and BNU Chairperson Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri. Senior faculty and key officials from both institutions also attended the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, all practical and hands-on training of students of the BS Hospitality Management programme will be conducted at hotels owned and operated by Hashoo Group across Pakistan under the aegis of HSHM. The collaboration further ensures that all enrolled students of the programme shall be provided internship opportunities by Hashoo Group as mandated in the curriculum with guaranteed job placements upon completion of the degree.

The curriculum closely follows the hospitality industry’s gold standard and best practices and remains entirely in sync with the international curriculum of the Confederation of Hospitality (CTH), UK, while meeting all requirements laid out by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan. The Spring-2024 admissions for BS Hospitality Management at BNU in collaboration with HSHM are now open for potential students.

While addressing the ceremony, Haseeb A Gardezi said that they were excited to see where Pakistan’s hospitality industry will be in the coming years.

“Through partnerships such as these, we hope to not only expand the arena of hospitality and tourism but also instil their guiding principles within the youth, who will lead the way to an exceptionally bright future,” he added.

Moeed W Yusuf said that his dream is to create individual models of collaboration with the industry that become gold standards for all to follow.

“The BNU wants to spearhead a mindset change in academia and industry, moving away from needless competition to sharing, cooperating, and creating win-win situations. Hospitality is a growth industry. Students will get guaranteed employment after this degree and have options of earning international certifications and degrees if they wish,” he added.

