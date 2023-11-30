BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-30

Hospitality management: BNU, HSHM launch joint Bachelor’s degree programme

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

LAHORE: Beaconhouse National University (BNU) and Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) have launched a first-of-its-kind joint bachelor degree in hospitality management.

In this connection, an agreement signing and programme launch ceremony was held here on Wednesday. On this occasion, BNU Vice Chancellor Dr Moeed W Yusuf and Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, inked the agreement in the presence of Hashoo Group Deputy Chairman and CEO Murtaza Hashwani and BNU Chairperson Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri. Senior faculty and key officials from both institutions also attended the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, all practical and hands-on training of students of the BS Hospitality Management programme will be conducted at hotels owned and operated by Hashoo Group across Pakistan under the aegis of HSHM. The collaboration further ensures that all enrolled students of the programme shall be provided internship opportunities by Hashoo Group as mandated in the curriculum with guaranteed job placements upon completion of the degree.

The curriculum closely follows the hospitality industry’s gold standard and best practices and remains entirely in sync with the international curriculum of the Confederation of Hospitality (CTH), UK, while meeting all requirements laid out by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan. The Spring-2024 admissions for BS Hospitality Management at BNU in collaboration with HSHM are now open for potential students.

While addressing the ceremony, Haseeb A Gardezi said that they were excited to see where Pakistan’s hospitality industry will be in the coming years.

“Through partnerships such as these, we hope to not only expand the arena of hospitality and tourism but also instil their guiding principles within the youth, who will lead the way to an exceptionally bright future,” he added.

Moeed W Yusuf said that his dream is to create individual models of collaboration with the industry that become gold standards for all to follow.

“The BNU wants to spearhead a mindset change in academia and industry, moving away from needless competition to sharing, cooperating, and creating win-win situations. Hospitality is a growth industry. Students will get guaranteed employment after this degree and have options of earning international certifications and degrees if they wish,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

hec bachelor degree programme HSHM Beaconhouse National University

Comments

1000 characters

Hospitality management: BNU, HSHM launch joint Bachelor’s degree programme

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

PM, Kuwait’s Crown Prince agree to deepen bilateral ties

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

Defaulters of govt dues, utility bills: ECP takes major decision ahead of nomination-filing

Recycling of ships: Accession to ‘Hong Kong Convention’ approved

Carbon credit sharing: PPIB seeks MoCC’s nod

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Read more stories