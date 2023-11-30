KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR26.970 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,552.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.746billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 8.829 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.995 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.816 billion), Silver (PKR 1.186billion), Platinum (PKR 536.859 million), Natural Gas (PKR 230.375 million), DJ (PKR 182.138 million), Palladium (PKR 153.245 million), Copper (PKR 99.465 million),SP 500 (PKR 76.816 million), Japan Equity (PKR 76.188 million) and Brent (PKR 42.683 million).

In Agricultural commodities,5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 36.457 million were traded.

