BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-30

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR26.970 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,552.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.746billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 8.829 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.995 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.816 billion), Silver (PKR 1.186billion), Platinum (PKR 536.859 million), Natural Gas (PKR 230.375 million), DJ (PKR 182.138 million), Palladium (PKR 153.245 million), Copper (PKR 99.465 million),SP 500 (PKR 76.816 million), Japan Equity (PKR 76.188 million) and Brent (PKR 42.683 million).

In Agricultural commodities,5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 36.457 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Copper Crude Oil natural gas Cotton PMEX Agricultural Commodities

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

PM, Kuwait’s Crown Prince agree to deepen bilateral ties

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

Defaulters of govt dues, utility bills: ECP takes major decision ahead of nomination-filing

Recycling of ships: Accession to ‘Hong Kong Convention’ approved

Carbon credit sharing: PPIB seeks MoCC’s nod

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Read more stories