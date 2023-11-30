KP CM inaugurates 25KV solar system at PPC

PESHAWAR: The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Former Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited the Peshawar Press Club (PPC), where he inaugurated 25 KV solar system which has been installed at a cost of Rs.6.4 million.

The newly installed solar system will save up to Rs. 2.00 million annually in terms of electricity bills. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, secretary Information Abdul Jabbar Shah and Director General Information & PRs Muhammad Imran were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of solar system, the chief minister said that incumbent caretaker provincial government has launched ‘Prosperous Pakhtunkhwa Program” under which multiple initiatives would be taken for the wellbeing and prosperity of people across the province.

“We have to improve our governance system keeping in view the principles and requirements of public service delivery so as to effectively resolve the issues being faced by general public at their door steps,” he remarked and added that the caretaker provincial government has already launched a comprehensive drive against all the issues related to general public including drugs, street crimes, adulteration, hording, self-made price hiking, vehicular traffic problems, encroachments and revenue related issues.

However, he said that the government will also need the cooperation and guidance of media in the operation against the menace of drugs adding that drugs peddlers have emerged as the most dangerous enemy of our young generation, as they have made even educational institutions their stronghold for that nefarious purpose, and that's why, struggle against them will need to have cooperation from all the sections of society especially journalists.

Touching upon other reform initiatives, KP CM said that training programs would be arranged for farmers as well as people through Agriculture and Livestock departments in order to have better production. We have provided public service delivery programs to all ministries and departments, the benefits of which will reach the people very soon. Besides the government has devised “Human Capital Export Strategy” which is aimed at providing employment opportunities to our youth, he added and said that some 0.5 million youth would be sent abroad in the next year for employment under the said strategy; they would be imparted professional and technical skills according to their capabilities, thereby enabling them to get better job opportunities abroad.

The chief minister further said that the government has also devised a comprehensive strategy for education and health sectors with the purpose to make our health and education system compatible with the requirements of modern era.

The Chief Minister in his address, said that media is indispensable for any democratic society; Media has always played an important role in stabling the democracy and highlighting public issues. Besides media is an effective means of communication between people and the government and that’s why it is considered as the fourth pillar of the state. He termed Journalism as a great mission and said that the work of a journalist was very difficult as he performed his professional duties round the clock and raised the voice of truth putting his own life into risks.

The CM has also appreciated the professional role of journalist community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the war against terrorism and said that our journalists have undoubtedly performed their professional duties in unfavorable conditions, which is unprecedented in the whole world. CM on this occasion announced a special grant of Rs.30 million for the Peshawar Press Club.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023