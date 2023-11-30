KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 29, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 60,502 High: 61,555.84 Low: 60,328.18 Net Change: 228.26 Volume (000): 343,523 Value (000): 19,704,178 Makt Cap (000) 1,994,772,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,189.21 NET CH (+) 288.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,476.95 NET CH (-) 18.71 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,784.41 NET CH (-) 121.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,850.83 NET CH (-) 90.28 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,347.14 NET CH (-) 14.88 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,075.25 NET CH (-) 34.65 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-November-2023 ====================================

