Markets Print 2023-11-30
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 29, 2023). ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 29, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 60,502
High: 61,555.84
Low: 60,328.18
Net Change: 228.26
Volume (000): 343,523
Value (000): 19,704,178
Makt Cap (000) 1,994,772,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,189.21
NET CH (+) 288.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,476.95
NET CH (-) 18.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,784.41
NET CH (-) 121.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,850.83
NET CH (-) 90.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,347.14
NET CH (-) 14.88
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,075.25
NET CH (-) 34.65
------------------------------------
As on: 29-November-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments