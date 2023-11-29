BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google opens biggest European cyber centre

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2023 06:52pm

MÁLAGA: Google opened its largest cybersecurity centre in Europe on Wednesday, warning that cyberattacks were becoming increasingly common and risked disrupting political systems.

The Silicon Valley firm said it opened the new centre in the southern Spanish city of Malaga after a year of conversations with policy makers.

Both the European Union and Google have warned that the war in Ukraine showed how cyber tools could be used to destabilise democracy.

Kent Walker, Google’s global affairs chief, told reporters cyberattacks had risen by 38 percent last year and were becoming “increasingly aggressive”.

Google’s AI chatbot goes personal tapping into Gmail

“We need to work together at international scale,” to combat the threat, he said.

European Parliament vice president Dita Charanzova said in a video address that an estimated 230,000 pieces of malicious software were being downloaded every day.

“We have no doubt that European elections will become a target for disinformation and cyber interference,” she said.

Google, which already has cybersecurity centres in Munich and Dublin, said its Malaga site would house experts building tools to combat cyber threats.

It would also help to train government officials, companies and NGOs.

The firm has spent years building up its cybersecurity armoury.

It acquired Malaga-based startup VirusTotal a decade ago and the firm now boasts one of the world’s largest malware databases.

Last year, it bought American cybersecurity firm Mandiant for more than $5 billion, one of its biggest acquisitions.

Google cyber centre

Comments

1000 characters

Google opens biggest European cyber centre

KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking kicks in

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

Imran Khan will not take part in intra-party polls, PTI announces

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

UAE’s Jaber rejects report on seeking hydrocarbon deals in COP28 meetings

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

Read more stories