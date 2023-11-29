TikTok obtaining Indonesia e-commerce permit

BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.91%)
Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 10:42am

JAKARTA: Short video app TikTok is in the process of obtaining an e-commerce permit from Indonesia’s government, state news agency Antara reported, citing the deputy trade minister.

In September, Indonesia banned e-commerce transactions on social media, a major blow for TikTok, which had pledged to invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, the region’s biggest economy.

“Before, they (TikTok) were not compliant, they didn’t have the permit. Now they are taking care of it,” deputy trade minister Jerry Sambuaga was quoted saying by Antara on Tuesday.

TikTok owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in gaming division

He said a partnership with a local firm could be done providing it was in accordance with regulations.

TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, has 125 million active monthly users in Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people.

It has been looking to translate the large user base into a major e-commerce revenue source. TikTok did not immediately respond to request for comment regarding the deputy minister’s remarks.

Reuters reported earlier this month that TikTok was in talks on possible partnerships with several Indonesian e-commerce companies, including GoTo’s e-commerce unit Tokopedia, Bukalapak.com and Blibli.

