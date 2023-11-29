BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
PM arrives in Kuwait on two-day official visit

APP Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:09am

KUWAIT: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday arrived here on a two-day official visit to meet the Kuwaiti leadership.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Kuwait's Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad received the prime minister, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Muhammad Farooq and other senior diplomatic officials were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, the caretaker prime minister will meet Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

A new era of economic and economic cooperation between the two countries would begin during the visit as a number of memorandums of understanding would be signed for mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, energy and defence, it was added.

As a traditional Kuwaiti welcoming gesture, the caretaker prime minister was also presented "Kahwa" upon his arrival.

