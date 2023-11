HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Tuesday morning as traders brushed off losses on Wall Street fuelled by profit-taking, with eyes on US inflation figures later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.09 percent, or 16.42 points, to 17,541.48.

Hong Kong stocks open higher

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 3.10 points, to 3,028.60, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.09 percent, or 1.70 points, to 1,891.70.