ISLAMABAD: Army said on Monday that an Afghan national carried out a suicide bombing on a military convoy, martyring two people, in the latest in a string of attacks that Islamabad says is why it is expelling Afghans.

A suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle into the convoy on Sunday in a lawless tribal region near Bannu district, close to the Afghan border, the army said. Seven people were wounded, including military officials “A motorcycle borne suicide bomber was, later, identified as an Afghan national,” the army said.

The army gave no details on how the attacker was identified, their name, or whether Kabul extended any help to share data. The Taliban administration in Kabul did not respond to a request for a comment.

Ahead of the start of the expulsions in October, Islamabad said 14 out of 24 suicide bombings this year in Pakistan were carried out by Afghans.

Nearly 400,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan since Oct. 1, according to the UNHCR refugee agency.