PM to leave for Kuwait today

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will embark on a bilateral two-day visit to the State of Kuwait today (Tuesday) following his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the visit from November 28-29, 2023, the caretaker prime minister will meet Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of State of Kuwait and Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, according to a statement of the Foreign Office here.

The visit will include signing of various MoUs in the field of manpower, information technology, mineral exploration and food security, energy and defence. “Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy deep-rooted and historical ties spanning over six decades,” it stated. The year 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

