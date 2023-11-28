Party tickets: PML-N body interviews candidates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coordination committee Rawalpindi Division on Monday interviewed candidates for party tickets from Attock district for the forthcoming general election.

The meeting was held at the residence of Tahira Aurangzeb in Rawalpindi in connection with the distribution of tickets to the candidates of the PML-N for the general elections in the country.

PML-N Rawalpindi Division President Malik Abrar and District Coordinator Mossadeq Malik also participated.

In the meeting, the candidates applying for the party ticket from Attock district were interviewed and their recommendations were taken, according to a statement of the party.

It added that the coordination committee will present its proposals to the Central Parliamentary Board of the party.

The meeting of the committee will continue on Tuesday (today) in which interviews of applicants from five tehsils of Rawalpindi district including metropolitan and cantonment areas will be conducted.

