Alvi for enhanced trade, cultural ties with Nigeria

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for further improving trade, economic, and cultural cooperation with Nigeria, besides increasing the bilateral trade volume for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria Major General Sohail Ahmad Khan (Retd), who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday.

Talking to the HC-designate, the president said that Nigeria was the largest economy in Africa, and Pakistan should explore opportunities for advancing trade and economic relations with Nigeria.

He stated that economic diplomacy was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Nigeria, especially in the field of economy.

The president also asked the newly-appointed high commissioner to work for promoting cultural linkages and people-to-people contacts to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Alvi also congratulated Major General Sohail Ahmad Khan (Retd) on his appointment and expressed the hope that he would work to further enhance bilateral ties with Nigeria in all domains of mutual interest.

